KC police Say Cattle Truck that Flipped was Speeding

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police in Kansas City say a Colorado-bound cattle truck that overturned on Interstate 70 last week was traveling at least 28 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The rig was carrying 72 cattle, at least six of which died in the pre-dawn wreck Aug. 9 on a stretch of I-70 known as the Benton Curve.

The Kansas City Star reports police said Wednesday the tractor-trailer was traveling at least 73 mph in the 45 mph zone.

Police called their estimate of the speed conservative. It was based on measurements from the first skid marks to where the rig stopped.

The 41-year-old driver, a Kentucky man, was ticketed for careless driving. His wife was traveling with him and suffered a broken arm.