KC Police Say Highway Shootings Might be Connected

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say 13 shootings aimed at drivers on area highways since March 8 might be connected.

Three people were injured in the shootings.

A driver was shot in the leg Sunday night near Interstate 435 and Interstate 470 in Kansas City, and another shooting happened downtown earlier that day.

The Kansas City Star reports 10 of the shootings happened in the city, while single shootings also have occurred in Leawood, Kan., Blue Springs and Lee's Summit.

Police don't have evidence linking the shootings, but say the frequency, geographic area and time of the shootings indicate many of them could be connected. They believe the gunman is traveling in a vehicle.

Most of the shootings have occurred at night in an area known as the Grandview Triangle.