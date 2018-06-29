KC Police Say Man Shot to Death at Gas Station

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a man was found shot to death in a car where officers also found two children, one of whom was seriously wounded.

Police say officers were called Friday night to a gas station, where they found a car with a black male in his mid-30s who had been shot to death. A 10-year- old boy in the vehicle also had been shot. A 5-year-old boy was found in the back seat of the car and was not injured.

Police say the injured child has been hospitalized in serious condition. The victims' identities haven't been released.

Police are searching for a suspect who was reported fleeing from the scene.