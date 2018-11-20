KC Police Shoot Man After He Sped Towards Them

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police shot and wounded a man who officers said sped toward them in his car.

The man was able to drive away but later went to a hospital and was treated for gunshot wounds. He is in serious but stable condition.

KMBC-TV reports the shooting occurred Monday night at a gas station. Police say two officers feared for their lives when the man drove toward them. Neither officer was injured.

Charges are expected to be filed against the suspect Tuesday.