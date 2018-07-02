KC Port Authority Again in Financial Trouble

KANSAS CITY (AP) - After years of scrutiny and criticism, and promises to do better, the Kansas City Port Authority continues to have financial problems. Recent audits found that the Port Authority has hired firms without bids, contracts or written agreements and borrowed more than one million dollars to cover a cash shortfall. The Port Authority controls millions of city dollars as it helps oversee riverfront development. Port Authority attorney Mike Burke says the problem is sloppy record keeping. But City Manager Wayne Cauthen says city officials have spoken to Port Authority officials about the problems, and plan to have more meetings. Former city auditor Mark Funkhouser calls the situation appalling.