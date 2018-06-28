KC Psychiatric Hospital's Funding At Risk Again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Medicare funding is again at risk for a Kansas City psychiatric hospital. The Kansas City Star reported that federal officials plan to drop Two Rivers Psychiatric Hospital from the government program Monday unless the hospital has adequate suicide precautions in place. The 105-bed hospital also must demonstrate by June 2 that it has taken care of several other serious problems. One of them is keeping patients who've committed sex offenses away from other patients.

Hospital CEO Kevin Young said in a written statement Friday that the facility disputes any contention that there is "an immediate jeopardy to patient safety."

The hospital also risked losing funding last year because federal officials had concerns about patient safety and inadequate treatment. But funding continued after a new inspection found "substantial compliance" with regulations.