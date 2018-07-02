KC Restaurant JJ's Reopening Across the Street from Former Site

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A popular upscale Kansas City restaurant that was destroyed by a gas explosion last year plans to reopen this summer across the street from its previous location.

The Kansas City Star reports JJ's will open a 4,800-square-foot restaurant and bar on the south side of the lobby in the new Plaza Vista Building a few blocks from the Country Club Plaza.

Owner Jimmy Frantze says he expects about 90 percent of his former employees to return.

An explosion caused by a natural gas leak on Feb. 19, 2013, killed server Megan Cramer and injured several other workers. The blast leveled the restaurant and damaged two neighboring buildings.

Frantze and his brother David Frantze say they considered rebuilding at the original site, but the bids were way too high.