KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox

KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The Red Sox were on the board first, but the Royals took a 2-1 lead in the 3rd.

The Red Sox then took a 4-3 lead in the 5th after left-fielder Andrew Benintendi and right-fielder Mookie Betts scored.

The Royals were losing 7-3 in the 9th and tried to come back.

While the Royals were able to score, it wasn't enough to bring home a win. The Red Sox won 7-4.

The Royals will play the Minnesota Twins on Monday.