KC School District Loses Accreditation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri education officials have revoked the accreditation of the Kansas City School District after it failed for several years to meet most of the state's academic performance standards.

The decision by the Missouri State Board of Education means the Kansas City district has two years to improve and regain accreditation or else it could face a state takeover.

In its most recent review, the district met just three of the state's 14 performance standards -- those covering advanced courses, career education courses and career education placement.

It failed to meet standards in areas such as math and communication arts, graduation rates and college placement.