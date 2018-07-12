KC School Football Team Bus Fired Upon After Game

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City police are investigating after shots were fired at a bus carrying a high school football team.

Five shots hit the bus carrying a team from Southwest Early College Campus last Friday. The team had just finished playing the Afrikan Centered Education Collegium Campus. No one was injured. The Kansas City Star reports that no one from Southwest reported the shooting until Sunday. In a police report, Southwest coach Tim Johnson said he didn't report the shooting earlier because he thought district administrators were going to report it.

The bus company confirmed Wednesday that the windows in the bus door were broken, with damage to the bus ceiling and the exterior of the bus.

Police spokesman Darin Snapp said no suspects have been identified.