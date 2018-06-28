KC Schools on Mo. Education Board's Agenda

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The State Board of Education could consider whether to upgrade Kansas City schools to provisional accreditation.

Kansas City Public Schools have been unaccredited since 2012. Local school officials last month asked state education officials to consider an upgrade and pointed to stable finances and improvement on school performance reports.

State Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro already has said she will not recommend an upgrade, but the State Board of Education makes accreditation decisions. The state board meets this week in Jefferson City, and Kansas City is on the agenda.

One consequence of any accreditation decision deals with student transfers. Missouri law allows students attending unaccredited districts to transfer into an accredited system at the unaccredited district's expense.