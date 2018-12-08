KC Star: Terrence Phillips investigation includes complaints from at least four women

COLUMBIA- Terrence Phillips is being investigated by the University of Missouri-Columbia's Title IX office because of complaints from at least four women according to The Kansas City Star.

The Star reports that some of the women have made reports of harassment, physical abuse or the filming of a sexual encounter without consent.

The Star was able to reach 3 of the women who filed complaints against Phillips, two of the whom said they filed complaints after the news broke that the office was investigating Phillips.

One of the women told The Star that Phillips had physically abused her on multiple occasions.

Another said that Phillips repeatedly sent messages of a sexual nature, despite being told to stop according to The Star.

In an interview with The Star Phillips said, "There are two sides to every story, some people really want to say ‘Me too’ because apparently it’s the cool thing to do. I have a side. I am cooperating with Mizzou like I was instructed. Unfortunately I can’t say a lot, but at the end of the investigation, I intend to be cleared from the accusations. People who know me know this isn’t me.”