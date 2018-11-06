KC Superintendent to Deliver Annual Speech

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The superintendent of the Kansas City school district is delivering his annual State of the Schools address to the community next week as the district seeks an accreditation upgrade.

Superintendent Stephen Green is speaking Sept. 30 at Paseo Academy. The speech comes less than a week after Green made his pitch to the Missouri Board of Education for regaining provisional accreditation. The change would make the district no longer subject to a state law that allows students to transfer to accredited districts. The state board didn't immediately act on the request.

The district argues it deserves an accreditation upgrade because it nearly scored in the provisionally accredited range last year and hit the mark this year. The state uses test scores, attendance rates and other data to evaluate districts.