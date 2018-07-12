KC Superintendent to Deliver Annual Speech

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The superintendent of the Kansas City school district is delivering his annual State of the Schools address to the community Monday as the district seeks an accreditation upgrade.

Superintendent Stephen Green's speech comes just days after Missouri Education Commissioner Chris Nicastro said she wouldn't recommend partial accreditation for the unaccredited district. A change would make the district no longer subject to a state law that allows students to transfer to accredited districts.

The final decision rests with the Missouri Board of Education.

The district argues it deserves an accreditation upgrade because it nearly scored in the provisionally accredited range last year and hit the mark this year. The state uses test scores, attendance rates and other data to evaluate districts.