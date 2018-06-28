KC Swimming Beach Closed for High Bacteria

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri park officials have closed a state swimming beach near Kansas City because of a high bacteria count.



The Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that the beach at Watkins Woolen Mill State Park will be off-limits to swimmers until bacteria levels drop.



Two other beaches that were closed last week because of high bacteria levels have re-opened. Those are the beach at Monsanto Lake at St. Joe State Park in Park Hills, and Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park.