KC Teen Accused in Woman's Stabbing Death

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City teenager is accused in the weekend stabbing death of a 70-year-old woman during a break-in at her home.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office filed charges of second-degree murder, burglary and armed criminal action Tuesday against 17-year-old Kevin Brewer. He was being held on $250,000 bond.

Investigators believe Brewer and a juvenile left a downtown homeless shelter early Sunday and went to the home of Marise Barrett and her husband. Police say the juvenile lived with Barrett until she ordered him to leave in January.

According to court documents, Brewer told police the juvenile was angry with Barrett. Police say the two teens broke into her home, where her husband found her dead with more than 30 stab wounds.

Brewer did not yet have a lawyer Tuesday.