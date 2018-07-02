KC Trash Truck Worker Killed in Accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City are investigating the death of a trash truck worker who was run over after falling from the back of the vehicle.

Sgt. Bill Mahoney says the man apparently lost his grip and slipped to the pavement as the truck backed out of the driveway around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He was hit by the truck before another crew member alerted the driver, who stopped the vehicle.

Mahoney told KMBC-TV none of the other crew members witnessed the fall, but it appears to have been an unfortunate accident.

The company that picks up trash in the northern Kansas City neighborhood where the death occurred identified the victim as Brandon Ford.