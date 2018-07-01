KC Union Station Reopens after Package Detonated

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City's Union Station is back in business after being evacuated while police investigated a suspicious package.

The package was found early Tuesday near the station's north side. Police closed off surrounding streets while investigators and bomb-sniffing dogs inspected the package.

A police robot eventually blew it up.

Police spokesman Capt. Tye Grant says the package was an empty Styrofoam cooler inside a cardboard box.