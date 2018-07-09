KC Voters to Pick Funkhouser's Successor as Mayor

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The only dark clouds hanging over Kansas City's mayoral election might be the ones cast by Mother Nature, as two attorneys who ran positive campaigns vie to replace Mark Funkhouser.

The National Weather Service predicted rain Tuesday as voters head to the polls to decide between 61-year-old Mike Burke and 59-year-old Sly James. They were the top two vote-getters among seven candidates in last months' primary, in which Funkhouser finished third.

The election is expected to be close after James beat Burke by only 28 votes out of more than 50,800 cast in the primary.

The winner will be handed a tight city budget that's facing the prospect of losing an estimated $200 million per year if voters next month decide to phase out Kansas City's earnings tax.