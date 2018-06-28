KC Water Service Employee Dies in Accident

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas city officials say a city utility worker died while repairing a sewer manhole.

City Manager Troy Schulte identified the worker as Donald Fenton. He said Fenton died Monday evening while fixing the manhole but further details were not released.

His body was found behind the city police department's South Patrol station.

Police initially were called to the scene on a report that someone had fallen into a sewer.