KCI to Expect Delays Due To Traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Travelers using Kansas City International Airport should be prepared to wait longer than usual for the next few days.

Construction on the main freeway into the airport is forcing drivers into one lane, causing traffic delays. And airport spokesman Joe McBride says police are increasing enforcement because drivers were coming off Interstate 29 into the work zone too quickly.

The Kansas City Star reports that the work, which started July 17, should be finished by next Sunday. Later construction at the International Circle nearer the terminals will be conducted at night. All the construction work is scheduled to be completed by November.

McBride says parking problems, particularly for Terminal B, aren't expected to end soon. He suggested parking in lots other than Terminal B's garage and using a parking service.