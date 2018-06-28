KCMO House Fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A house fire injured four people, including three children, in Kansas City Monday morning. Firefighters believe the blaze started on the front porch of the home, and it is being investigated as a suspicious fire. Authorities say a woman who lived at the home and three of her children were hurt, but none of the injuries are considered life-threatening. At least one other person at the home was treated on the scene, but not hospitalized. The house was heavily damaged.