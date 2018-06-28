KCP&L Sending Some Employees Home From Plant

WESTON, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City Power & Light has sent about 40 employees home from a northwest Missouri power plant because of flooding. KCP&L spokeswoman Courtney Beatty said the non-essential employees were sent home Wednesday from the company's Iatan 2 coal-fired power plants after flooding was reported on a nearby roadway. She said the early release was a precaution so the workers' vehicles weren't exposed to flooding.

Beatty said about 90 employees remained at the plant, and plant operations have not been affected by the high water along the nearby Missouri River, which was at a near-record 31 feet in the area.

She said the facility is also protected by sandbagging that runs the perimeter of the site, located about 35 miles upriver from Kansas City.