Keep Weeds Out of the Garden Using 'Green' Techniques

COLUMBIA - For many people, summer is a time to enjoy a blooming garden. However, tending to gardens often means using harsh chemicals. But some experts say they are not necessary.

A number of gardeners are practicing green-friendly ways to tend to their gardens. Mary Love, who has been gardening her entire life, said her grandmother taught her natural ways to garden when she was little.

"If she had a very persistent weed that she couldn't get rid of, she would use straight vinegar on a really hot day and pour it down the stem," Love said.

Love said another way to kill off the unwanted garden intruders is to mix dish detergent and water and give the weeds a spray down. She said her grandmother would also use boiling water. The best way to use this tactic is to boil water in a kettle and then pour it on the crown of the weed.

Chuck Bay, owner of Wilson's Garden Center, said weeds will die if they loose access to light. He said one way to do this is to place newspapers on top of the weeds.

"It's just like a weed barrier," Bay said. "Its another physical barrier for the plants to keep from coming up out of the ground and you'll hold it down with something, typically mulch."

One natural weed killer recipe calls for one gallon of vinegar, one cup of salt, warm water and a shot of dish soap.

A sure way to stop weeds from growing is to make sure they have no access to water. Be sure to water plants closely so none sprays onto the weeds. Eventually, once the weeds are thirsty enough they will die.