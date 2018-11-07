Keep Your Kitchen Clean for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA - How many times has something gone horribly wrong in your kitchen on Thanksgiving? Something caught on fire, something didn't get cooked enough, something spilled all over? In tonight's 8 on your side report, we put an interesting twist to cooking Thanksgiving dinner. You see, we found a health inspector, who normally inspects restaurants, and we put her in the kitchen of a mid-missouri celebrity. Her name is Kala Gunier. Her job is to make sure kitchens are clean. It's not floors, walls, or ceilings, that make people sick. People make people sick. So, let's poke around. Sure enough, the sink was pretty clean, so was the oven, microwave, pantry, shelves, trash cans, counters, dishwasher, refrigerator. Crumbs on the floor is the first violation. Maybe the dog doesn't mind a few crums. What about sarah's big turkey next Thursday. We put our turkey in the bathtub to thaw which is not a good thing, it should be cooled in a cooler microwave if it's going to be used immediately or thaw it as part of the cooking process, but it should not be put in the sink or bathtub or outside on the sidewalk. Turkeys should hit 165 degrees on the inside. Food inspection specialist, Kala Gunier, shares her knowledge about cleanliness in the kitchen. Most of the time when people get ill with foodborne illness they never associate themselves for making themselves sick they think where was the last place they ate out but they never associate that they did it wrong in their own home. So other than sarah's thawing the turkey in the bathtub, and a few crums here and there. She passed she has a very clean kitchen. So once again, the best place to thaw the turkey is in the bottom shelf of the refrigerator.The bird should hit 165 degrees on the inside during the cooking. And one last remeinder, when you're cleaning-up the left-overs, let them cool down for about 30-minutes before you put them in the refrigerator.