Keeping Quiet Over Suites
City officials say even they haven't been told the names. But some Kansas City officials say it's wrong not to reveal the information, since the center is owned by the city and primarily funded with public money. Jackson County Legislator Henry Rizzo says the public should know who's benefiting from the new downtown arena. Rizzo says he's seeking an opinion on whether Anschutz Entertainment -- which manages the center -- is violating the state Sunshine Law. Sprint Center spokeswoman Shani Tate Ross says managers are protecting the business interests and confidentiality of the suite holders.
