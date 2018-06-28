Keethtown Seethes Over Landfill Plan

Residents met in the local fire station Tuesday night to complain to area lawmakers and members of the Department of Natural Resources about the proposed landfill at a nearby rock quarry.

"We don't really have a lot of representation," said Duncan, "so we jump in here and try to take care of ourselves."

Residents are worried about how the landfill could contaminate Keethtown's drinking water as well as lead to more traffic on Route U.

"We really don't have the ability to take into account, for lack of a better term, public opinion," said the DNR's Jim Hull, "and that sometimes can be very frustrating for the community and the department."

Residents have formed a committee to try to stop the developer, who was born and raised in Keethtown, or at least slow him down. The landfill plan needs state approval before it can proceed.