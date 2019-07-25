Keller lifts Royals past Braves

ATLANTA - The Kansas City Royals took a second straight game from the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory.

Starting pitcher Brad Keller was the story of the night, throwing seven scoreless innings and giving up just four hits.

Keller also helped his cause at the plate. The game was played in a National League ballpark, meaning the pitcher hits. Keller took advantage with an RBI single in the second inning.

Jake Diekman struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning relief appearance. Then Ian Kennedy secured his fifth save in the past week in the ninth inning.

The Royals are now 9-3 since the All-Star break. Kansas City has passed the Detroit Tigers for fourth place in the American League Central, but remains far removed from playoff contention.

The Braves remain in first place in the National League East with a record of 60-43.