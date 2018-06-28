Kelly Announces Candidacy

The announcement was held at the historic Burr Oak Tree in McBaine where he told the small crowd one of his biggest missions is to keep MU Research unhindered by the state. He said this is especially important in the wake of stem-cell debates.

"I will fight to my dying breath against interfering with the university's unimpeded research missions," Kelly said.

In addition to university issues, Kelly said he will focus on the Missouri budget, teenager traffic safety, domestic violence prevention and school funding.

One 24th District resident said he supports Kelly.

"He's not going to be vindictive and try to hurt people and sometimes you have to agree to disagree on an issue," John Williamson said.

Kelly hopes to oppose Ed Robb (R-Columbia). He said he is not worried about the potential competition. Kelly served as a state legislater for 12 years and as Boone County clerk for 5 years.

