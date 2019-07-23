Kelly Bryant settles into leadership role

8 hours 3 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 8:16:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in Sports
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Sports
loading

HOOVER - In a matter of months the game of football flipped Kelly Bryant's life upside-down, both on and off the field. 

Bryant was once a key piece of a national championship contending team. However, that all changed with one freshman named Trevor Lawrence. 

Coaches sent Bryant to the bench in the same season that Lawrence brought his team to a national championship title. From there, Bryant decided to transfer. 

He came to Missouri from Clemson - two schools that don't have much in common.

"We won a few national titles, been in the college football playoffs consistently," said Bryant. 

He said the friendships and memories he made at Clemson will never leave him. 

"Its not about ball, just the relationships that I built and we all built together. We have a strong bond. We still talk every day." 

Bryant left both his home state and dream college behind to come to a place he never expected to find himself. Off the field, things may not have clicked right away. 

"It was very cold. Nobody told me how cold it would be in Missouri," Bryant said. 

But on the field, he said things felt just right. 

"First day I got there they just welcomed me in with open arms. They was just making sure I was doing good and adjusting well and just make sure the transition was as smooth as it could be," he said. 

However, a smooth transition was quickly interrupted. Early in 2019 the NCAA slapped sanctions on Missouri football, softball and baseball due to a cheating scandal involving an MU tutor. Among the penalties was a one-year post-season ban. 

The University filed an appeal which was heard by an NCAA committee in July, but post-season play is still uncertain. 

The team soon looked up to Bryant as a leader and he quickly responded. Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett said Bryant managed to pull the team together. 

"After the senior meeting where we found out we were having a bowl ban, he stood right up in front of us after that and said I'm here. I know everybody has the choice to leave, but I'm staying here and I want to win," he said. " I know we have something special here." 

Out of all the unanswered questions for the Tigers, one thing is certain. The Missouri football teams have 12 games- games that Bryant said they are going to make the most of. 

"Let's go see what we can do with those 12 games. We're just not going to let anything outside creep into the locker room and let it trickle down out there on the field," he said. "We are just going to control what we can control and go from there." 

Bryant's first game in the black and gold will be in Wyoming, but many fans said they will be packed into Faurot Field for his first official throw as a Tiger. 

More News

Grid
List

Audrain County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting correctional officer
Audrain County inmate charged after allegedly assaulting correctional officer
COLUMBIA — Prosecutors charged Ryan Wade Blair, 27, with two counts of assault and endangering a correctional officer. Blair... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 7:36:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Agencies to hold nuclear disaster drill at Hearnes Center
Agencies to hold nuclear disaster drill at Hearnes Center
COLUMBIA - Local, state and federal agencies will be conducting emergency preparedness exercises at the Hearnes Center on MU's campus... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 6:59:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Former Coffee Zone owner's son gets two years in prison for drug trafficking
Former Coffee Zone owner's son gets two years in prison for drug trafficking
COLUMBIA - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man Monday morning for his role in a drug trafficking case. ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 5:27:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in Continuous News

Rocheport Bridge replacement receives $81 million federal grant
Rocheport Bridge replacement receives $81 million federal grant
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will receive $81.2 million to replace the Rocheport Bridge. The money will... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 4:36:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Court documents detail Chicago man charged in Holts Summit suspicious package case
Court documents detail Chicago man charged in Holts Summit suspicious package case
HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Chicago man faces criminal charges related to a suspicious package case in Holts Summit. ... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 4:11:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Five people displaced after a roof caved in on an apartment complex
Five people displaced after a roof caved in on an apartment complex
JEFFERSON CITY - A roof collapsed early this morning from too much rain. The apartment complex had a temporary fix... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Columbia Reddit users upset after feeling targeted by scammer
Columbia Reddit users upset after feeling targeted by scammer
COLUMBIA - Users of the popular social sharing site Reddit are upset after they say a scammer targeted them--posing as... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 2:50:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Department of Natural Resources testing for air pollutants in Moberly
Department of Natural Resources testing for air pollutants in Moberly
MOBERLY - Contaminants stemming from an Orscheln facility may be in Moberly's air and sewers, and the City Council voted... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Nearly 113,000 dropped from Missouri Medicaid program
Nearly 113,000 dropped from Missouri Medicaid program
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Close to 90,000 children and 23,000 adults have been dropped from Missouri's Medicaid health insurance program... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 2:03:00 PM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Lincoln University closed due to power outage
Lincoln University closed due to power outage
JEFFERSON CITY - A power outage has caused Lincoln University to close for the rest of Monday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 11:37:00 AM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Macks Creek building collapses in flooding
UPDATE: Macks Creek building collapses in flooding
MACKS CREEK — A building in Camden County has collapsed after floodwaters compromised the structure. According to a Facebook... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 10:28:00 AM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Columbia pastor trains for triathlon despite brain cancer diagnosis
Columbia pastor trains for triathlon despite brain cancer diagnosis
ESTES PARK, CO. — John Drage doesn’t know how many more miles he’s got left in him. Every step,... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, July 22 2019 Jul 22, 2019 Monday, July 22, 2019 9:28:00 AM CDT July 22, 2019 in News

Mountain lion sighted near Strafford in Greene County
Mountain lion sighted near Strafford in Greene County
STRAFFORD — A KY3 viewer, JD Matney, shared this video of a mountain lion walking along just north of Strafford.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 Sunday, July 21, 2019 8:24:00 PM CDT July 21, 2019 in Continuous News

Police investigate shots fired on Apple Tree Court
Police investigate shots fired on Apple Tree Court
COLUMBIA — Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. The incident occurred on Apple... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 Sunday, July 21, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT July 21, 2019 in News

Another boat catches fire at the Lake of the Ozarks
Another boat catches fire at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F responded to a boat fire at the Lake of the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 Sunday, July 21, 2019 5:40:00 PM CDT July 21, 2019 in Continuous News

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Jefferson City
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - FEMA opened the doors of a new Disaster Recovery Center in Cole County over the weekend. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 Sunday, July 21, 2019 1:37:00 PM CDT July 21, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Parents of found teen speak out about her disappearance
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of found teen speak out about her disappearance
COLUMBIA — A Columbia teenager is home safe after she was missing for almost two days. Summer Skye Allen,... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 9:05:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in Continuous News

Three arrested for allegedly stealing $22K worth of electronics
Three arrested for allegedly stealing $22K worth of electronics
COLUMBIA — Three men were arrested after allegedly stealing $22,000 worth of electronics from a Moberly Walmart Saturday. Several... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 6:53:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
5am 61°
6am 60°
7am 62°
8am 65°