Kemp's Homer in 9th Sends Dodgers Past Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (AP)- Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday that ended their five-game losing skid. Kemp homered to center field on the first pitch he saw from Ryan Franklin (0-2). Andre Ethier led off with a double off Trever Miller, extending his major league-leading hitting streak to 14 games. onathan Broxton (1-0) got the win despite giving up a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth by David Freese. The victory prevented the Cardinals from earning their first four-game sweep in Los Angeles since 1968. Their four-game winning streak also ended. Chris Carpenter and Chad Billingsley dueled in a matchup of two of the National League's best daytime starters over the last five-plus seasons. Carpenter allowed five hits over seven innings, struck out six

and walked none. Billingsley gave up a season-low two hits over eight innings, struck out a season-high 11, and walked none in his longest outing of the season.