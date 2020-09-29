Kempf Family Remembers Former Boonville Mayor

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Thursday, June 19 2014 Jun 19, 2014 Thursday, June 19, 2014 2:43:00 PM CDT June 19, 2014 in News
By: John Guminski, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONVILLE- The City of Boonville will dedicate the street that runs through Rolling Hills Park to former Mayor Bernard "Bud" Kempf.

Family members said Kempf had a history of heart trouble and died Tuesday of old age. "Bud" Kempf was mayor of Boonville from 1990-2002. Prior to becoming mayor, Kempf also served on the Boonville City Council.

Jane Brengarth, Bud's daughter, was proud of the last few moments she got to spend with her father. 

"Before my dad passed away, my brother and I brought my dad out here and we drove him around the park. We said, 'Dad this is going to be your street, Bud Kempf Boulevard,' and he would say, ' Isn't that something, isn't that something.'"

Kempf's son Jeff spoke about his father's willingness to listen to everybody in Boonville. 

"He believed that you should listen to what people say, and you should respond to their needs. That was his responsiblity, he was there for the rich, the poor, the black, the white, the young, and the old. That was his respoonsiblity, he shared that with all of us. We should leave the world as a better place."

Bud Kempf's grandson, Canton lives out of town but said he appreciates the time he spent with Bud. 

"The times I got see him, they were actually pretty great. They were always good. But now, I'll never get to see him again. But he will always be in my heart, " he said. 

Thacher Funeral Home announced Thursday the services for Kempf. Visitation is set for Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville. Kempf's funeral is set for Monday at 11 a.m. at the church and is open to the public.

Jeff Kempf said the city plans to dedicate the road officially as Bud Kempf Boulevard on Saturday, June 28th.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
NEW DELHI (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million. The milestone, recorded by Johns... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 7:58:50 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Columbia utility disconnections start next Monday
Columbia utility disconnections start next Monday
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia will resume utility disconnections on Monday, Oct. 5. This gives customers one week to... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 7:38:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Microsoft 365 suffers outage across the US
Microsoft 365 suffers outage across the US
(CNN) -- Microsoft 365 was down across the United States Monday evening, affecting users' access to multiple services including Outlook.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:58:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Woman, accused of supplying fentanyl, charged in Camden County overdose death
Woman, accused of supplying fentanyl, charged in Camden County overdose death
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces criminal charges in a Camden County woman’s overdose death last year. ... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:28:58 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Missouri doesn't follow White House Task Force mask recommendation
Missouri doesn't follow White House Task Force mask recommendation
COLUMBIA— Each week the White House Coronavirus Task Force releases a detailed report, regarding the status and recommendations to states... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Battle football will play at Moberly Friday night, Smith-Cotton at Battle canceled
UPDATE: Battle football will play at Moberly Friday night, Smith-Cotton at Battle canceled
COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:30 P.M: CPS Athletic Director David Egan confirmed Battle will play at Moberly Friday night at 7 p.m.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Osage River boat rescue deemed a success
Osage River boat rescue deemed a success
OSAGE COUNTY— Three people were rescued from the Osage River on Saturday after their pontoon boat got stuck in the... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 5:51:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Local CPA: POTUS tax returns are legal, but hint at future trouble
Local CPA: POTUS tax returns are legal, but hint at future trouble
JEFFERSON CITY - A New York Times report shows President Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 5:11:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Shots fired on Mauller Road north of Columbia
Shots fired on Mauller Road north of Columbia
COLUMBIA- Boone County deputies are currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Mauller Road Monday afternoon. The... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 4:33:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Pharmacy adapts to flu vaccine demand amid pandemic
Pharmacy adapts to flu vaccine demand amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY - Two Whaley's Pharmacy locations will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in the upcoming weeks. The first... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 3:47:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

State expands COVID-19 dashboards, includes social and economic impacts
State expands COVID-19 dashboards, includes social and economic impacts
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson announced Missouri expanded its COVID-19 dashboards Monday afternoon. The new dashboards provide information about different... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 3:22:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Man with knife taken into custody near MU campus
Man with knife taken into custody near MU campus
COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri Police Department responded to a report of a 'threatening person with a knife' at Lee... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 2:03:00 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Here's how astronauts vote from space
Here's how astronauts vote from space
(CNN) -- Millions of Americans will vote by mail or in person for the next president of the US. At... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 12:38:43 PM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department modifies gear to meet COVID-19 needs
Columbia Fire Department modifies gear to meet COVID-19 needs
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department is reducing their interaction with patients and other responders to protect everyone from COVID-19... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 11:27:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

State Capitol dome to be lit red for National Fire Prevention Week
State Capitol dome to be lit red for National Fire Prevention Week
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Missouri Governor's Mansion to shine red... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

CPD arrests one after 4 shots fired calls
CPD arrests one after 4 shots fired calls
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to four separate reports of shots fired in the area of Eastwood Drive and Clark Lane... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 10:59:00 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News

Kansas City man shot by officer charged in earlier case
Kansas City man shot by officer charged in earlier case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 32-year-old Kansas City man who was shot by a police officer... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 28 2020 Sep 28, 2020 Monday, September 28, 2020 10:53:06 AM CDT September 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 46°
6am 45°
7am 44°
8am 46°