Kempf Family Remembers Former Boonville Mayor

BOONVILLE- The City of Boonville will dedicate the street that runs through Rolling Hills Park to former Mayor Bernard "Bud" Kempf.

Family members said Kempf had a history of heart trouble and died Tuesday of old age. "Bud" Kempf was mayor of Boonville from 1990-2002. Prior to becoming mayor, Kempf also served on the Boonville City Council.

Jane Brengarth, Bud's daughter, was proud of the last few moments she got to spend with her father.

"Before my dad passed away, my brother and I brought my dad out here and we drove him around the park. We said, 'Dad this is going to be your street, Bud Kempf Boulevard,' and he would say, ' Isn't that something, isn't that something.'"

Kempf's son Jeff spoke about his father's willingness to listen to everybody in Boonville.

"He believed that you should listen to what people say, and you should respond to their needs. That was his responsiblity, he was there for the rich, the poor, the black, the white, the young, and the old. That was his respoonsiblity, he shared that with all of us. We should leave the world as a better place."

Bud Kempf's grandson, Canton lives out of town but said he appreciates the time he spent with Bud.

"The times I got see him, they were actually pretty great. They were always good. But now, I'll never get to see him again. But he will always be in my heart, " he said.

Thacher Funeral Home announced Thursday the services for Kempf. Visitation is set for Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Boonville. Kempf's funeral is set for Monday at 11 a.m. at the church and is open to the public.

Jeff Kempf said the city plans to dedicate the road officially as Bud Kempf Boulevard on Saturday, June 28th.