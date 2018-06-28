Kennedy, Diamondacks Beat Wainwright, Cardinals
PHOENIX (AP) - Ian Kennedy struck out eight in seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks used 15 hits to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 in their season opener Monday night.
Kennedy (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits with one walk.
St. Louis' Adam Wainwright (0-1) went six innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on 11 hits. He struck out six with no walks.
Arizona's Gerardo Parra matched his career best with four hits, three of them doubles. Rookie A.J. Pollock was 3 for 4, including a two-run double, and Martin Prado doubled twice with an RBI and two runs scored for the Diamondbacks.
Matt Holliday had an RBI double and Daniel Descalso a run-scoring single for St. Louis.
