Kenneth Suttner wrongful death lawsuit sent back to circuit court

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sent the lawsuit over Kenneth Suttner's death back to circuit court on Friday after granting a motion to dismiss from the Howard County R-II school district.

Angela Suttner, Kenneth's mother, filed the lawsuit in July, a year and a half after her son committed suicide. Angela Suttner said in her lawsuit Kenneth's death came as a result of bullying at school, including by district employees, because of his mental and physical disabilities. She also said the district didn't do enough to stop bullying against Kenneth or others.

The case went to federal court in August, but Judge Willie Epps, Jr. sent it back to Howard County court, saying Angela Suttner's case failed to state a claim.No date has been set for a next proceeding in Howard County.

Read Judge Epps' order here.

Harley Branham, a former manager at the Dairy Queen where Kenneth Suttner worked, faces charges of harassment and stalking. Prosecutors dropped a charge of involuntary manslaughter.