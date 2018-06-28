Kenseth Wins In California; Edwards finishes Third

Kenseth was led into first place after Tony Stewart and Greg Biffle both went to the garage with engine failures. Biffle led 168 laps in the race before one of the cylinders fell off his engine, and was unable to get up to speed on a restart at lap 225 after a caution. Before Biffle's car smoked, Stewart seemed to get the brunt of the engine problems when bowing out on lap 214 to engine collapse. That opened the door for Daytona 500 champion Jimmie Johnson to sprint to the front of the pack, and finish behind 2003 Points Champion Kenseth in a green-white-checkered finish.

Columbia native Carl Edwards rebounded from his last place Daytona debacle by finishing third behind Johnson. Dodge driver Kasey Kahne finished fourth, and Jeff Burton ended fifth in the Cingular Wireless car. The Nextel Cup has a week off before heading to Las Vegas for the UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400. As for the Busch series, they will be in Mexico City next week for the Telcel-Motorola 200.