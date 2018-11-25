Kentucky trooper shooting suspect had Illinois record

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri man whom police said shot and killed a Kentucky state trooper had pleaded guilty to drug charges in southern Illinois several months earlier.

WSIL-TV reports that Joseph Thomas Johnson-Shanks of Florissant, Missouri was charged with possessing drugs and guns after he was pulled over on Interstate 57 on Christmas 2014.

He spent nearly a month in the Franklin County Jail before pleading guilty to a charge of intent to deliver marijuana. Johnson-Shanks was sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Thirty-one-year-old Cameron Ponder was shot to death late Sunday in western Kentucky after a high-speed chase that reportedly began after the trooper pulled over Johnson-Shanks for speeding.

Police said Johnson-Shanks was shot to death by other Kentucky troopers after he refused to surrender.