Kewpies and Bruins Rivalry Heads to University Field

COLUMBIA - A special night for the ladies under the lights. High school softball with a college touch. Mizzou's university field hosting Hickman - Rock Bridge game on Thursday night.

Heading into the game the Bruins were 12-3 while the Kewpies 7-6 were on the season.

Some of the highlights of the game included Hickman's shortstop Molly Carter with a nice diving play to help her team get out of the second inning. In the third, Rock Bridge's Shelbie Atwell hit a long one into to left field, allowing Taylor McDannold to score and put the Bruins up 3-2.

Rock Bridge's Whitney Wipfler would also hit to left field, allowing her little sister Madison and McDannold to score. Rock Bridge would go on to win 10-6 against Hickman.