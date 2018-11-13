Kewpies Down Eagles In Opener

The Kewpies chalked up the win after only six innings of play due to the ten-run mercy rule.

Head coach Dave Wilson is in his second year at the helm of the Hickman baseball squad. After a charmed rookie coaching season in 2005, Wilson is starting from scratch in 2006. Casey Macintosh is the only returning letterman from Hickman's 2005 championship team, but Macintosh didn't play half of last season due to injury.

Macintosh appeared to be fully recovered from injury on Thursday, leading the Kewpies on the mound and at the plate. Macintosh pitched five innings and threw six strikouts to get the win for Hickman. Casey was equally overwhelming at the bat, going 2-for-2 with a double and four RBIs.