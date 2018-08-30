Key interview missing from Ferguson documents

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A law enforcement interview with a key witness doesn't appear to be among thousands of documents released after a grand jury decided not to indict the Ferguson police officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown.

An Associated Press review of documents released by St. Louis County prosecutors didn't turn up a transcript or a recording of a two-hour FBI and county police interview with Dorian Johnson, who was with Brown when he was shot.

The discrepancy was first reported by KSDK-TV.

Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch's spokesman says he couldn't explain the discrepancy. The documents did include a transcript of Johnson's grand jury testimony and statements to media.

McCulloch took the unusual step of releasing some evidence shown to grand jurors after jurors decided not to indict the officer, Darren Wilson.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.]