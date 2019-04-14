Kickball tournament raises money for veterans

COLUMBIA - Eight teams competed in a kickball tournament Saturday to raise money for Welcome Home, a transitional shelter for veterans.

Organizers said they expect to raise $3,600.

Welcome Home development associate Michelle Vogt said the money raised would help the organization with its mission of ending veteran homelessness.

"We've got a rapid rehousing program, we've got a veterans work program," Vogt said. "Everything we do at Welcome Home is trying to get our veterans back on their feet."

Welcome Home tailors the care package to the needs of each veteran it helps.

"Maybe they need help just with housing, maybe they need help with career counseling," Vogt said. "Each veteran needs something different."

Vogt said it was humbling to see the support from the community on Saturday.

"It is one of my favorite parts of my job to see this community come together," she said. "These people work full time, and they are out here enjoying their weekend with us and giving back to our community and veterans."