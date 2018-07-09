Kicker Likely Out Again This Week

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri kicker Grant Ressel is likely to miss his second straight game with a hip flexor injury. Coach Gary Pinkel said it's very doubtful that Ressel will be ready for Saturday's game at Baylor.

Punter Trey Barrow would again be the fill-in. Barrow made a 26-yard field goal in his first attempt since high school last week, but missed a 46-yarder at the end of regulation in the Tigers' overtime victory at Texas A&M.

Wide receiver Jerrell Jackson and center Travis Ruth are questionable. Jackson aggravated a hamstring injury and Ruth sustained an undisclosed injury when a defender rolled over him at the end of the first half.