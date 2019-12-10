Kicking the Oil Habit

Bruce Dale, a professor of chemical engineering at Michigan State University, said biofuels are

"finally getting us off our oil addiction. We have a serious problem as a country because we are so dependent on foreign oil."

"Well, I think the primary benefit of moving to biodiesel is it's a commodity that we produce here in the U.S., we become more independent," said Executive Chairman Jerry Caulder of Finistre Partners.

Farm states like Missouri see other benefits to easing that dependence.

"We improve the trade deficit," said M artha Schlicher of Renewable Agricultural Energy, Inc. "Ethanol is a much cleaner burning fuel than gasoline, so it improves our environment, and thirdly, it gives us the ability to renew our production every year."

Aside from ethanol, biodiesel and biobutane are becoming more popular and plentiful. With lower costs, renewability, and other benefits, comes change.

"It's gonna transform rural America, because we'll have an increase in energy products, so there will be a lot more money made in agriculture that hasn't been made in a long time. It also has the potential to remake our whole climate change debate as well as change migration patterns in the united states," said Schlicher.

Ethanol 85 or E-85 is a biofuel you can buy now.