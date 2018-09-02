Kickoff Four-Pack Announced For Mizzou Football Home Opener

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri Athletics Department has announced the sale of a Kick-Off Four-Pack ticket special for Mizzou's September 1 home football opener against Southeastern Louisiana. The Tigers start the season with the Lions at 6 p.m. at Faurot Field. The four-pack includes four tickets for just $100, a savings of $96 off the regular price.



Beginning at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, August 22, fans will be able to purchase this special disount offer online at mutigers.com. Fans can order via phone at 1-800-CAT-PAWS or in person at the Mizzou Arena Ticket Office starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.



There are a limited number of 4-Pack tickets available while supplies last. The discount is not available on game day or on previously purchased tickets.



Single game tickets for the three non-conference games are currently available for purchase. SEC Games (if available) will go on sale to the public this Friday, August 24 at 6 p.m. online at mutigers.com.