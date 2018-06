Kickoff Time Set for Missouri-Arkansas State

COLUMBIA - The kickoff time for next Saturday's Missouri vs. Arkansas St. football game has been set for 6:30.

The Tigers are undefeated through their first two games and are traveling to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers this weekend. The Red Wolves are 2-1 coming off a win against Troy this past weekend.

The Red Wolves will play at Memphis on Saturday before coming to Columbia.