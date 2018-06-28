Kid's Art Studio Turning Trash into Treasure

COLUMBIA - From paint brushes to playdough, Creative Days Art Studio is going green. It's not just the colors that make this kids play studio environmentally friendly. 70 percent of the studio's supplies are donations from the community or from recycled products.



"There's so many wonderful little knick knacky things that you have in your home or at your business and you don't use and throw away that make fantastic bases or additions to our projects," co-owner Katy McDonald said.



McDonald owns the studio with her sister, Cristy Lillig. When they have to buy materials, they say they try to purchase them locally instead of having them shipped.

Some of the supplies are almost 15 years old. Lillig says she began collecting little gadgets when she was in college, knowing she would put them to good use some day. She says one of the most rewarding aspects of her job is seeing the children enjoy trinkets she collected several years ago.



"Wow you know that item is 12 years old. I remember collecting that and putting it in a box and saying 'someday this is gonna be used for something wonderful'," Lillig said.



Creative Days Art Studio is also a member of of the Freecycle network. This network is similar to Craigslist, but all of the items are available free of charge. Community members request a desired item and list any items they are giving away.



The studio is also participating in the Sustainable Living Fair on September 26 at Columbia College. The fair focuses on the environment and sustainability. It runs from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.