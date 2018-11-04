Kidnapped Boys Resume Lives

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BEAUFORT, Mo. (AP) - Life is gradually returning to normal for Ben Ownby, just four months after his alleged abduction near his rural Eastern Missouri home. The 13-year-old, who was missing for four days, has immersed himself in school, and is playing sports, and going camping with his father. Shawn Hornbeck who was missing four years, has returned to an entirely new life. He and his parents live in a new home in Richwoods, courtesy of a St. Louis homebuilder. He is undergoing intensive therapy and is being tutored at home to catch up with his peers academically. The boys' alleged abductor, Michael Devlin, faces a myriad of state and federal charges including kidnapping, forcible sodomy and making child pornography. His attorneys are preparing his defense.