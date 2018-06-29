Kidnapper and Victims Found

Shawn Hornbeck, was 11 at the time of his disappearance from nearby Richwoods, over four years ago!

Police found both boys today in the same suburban St. Louis apartment.

Michael Devlin, 41, lives in the Kirkwood home. He's now facing kidnapping charges and he's behind bars on a $1 million bond.

Sheriff Gary Toelke of Franklin County says, "I'm surprised by a lot of things, as far as their being alive. You know statistics are kind of grim once they're gone for a certain period of time and especially in the Shawn Hornbeck's case."

Authorities say both boys were found unharmed.