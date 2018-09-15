Kidnapper Faces Hearing

UNION (AP) - The woman accused of slashing a young mother's throat and kidnapping her newborn baby faced a court hearing Thursday. 37-year-old Shannon Torrez is expected to seek a change of venue away from Franklin County. Authorities say she is expected to be in the courtroom for the hearing. The Lonedell woman is accused of abducting seven-day-old Abigale Lynn Woods and attacking the child's 22-year-old mother, Stephenie Ochsenbine, on September 15th of last year. A sister-in-law became suspicious and notified police. Abigale was returned days after the abduction, and was not hurt.