Kidnapping Added to Charges Against Shawn Morgan

KENNETT, Mo - A southeast Missouri man accused of killing a 3-year-old girl now faces an additional charge -- kidnapping.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reported Wednesday that Dunklin County prosecutor Stephen Sokoloff filed an amended affidavit adding the kidnapping charge against 43-year-old Shawn Morgan of Senath.

Morgan is also accused of first-degree murder in the death of BreeAnn Rodriguez. The Senath girl disappeared Aug. 6 while riding her small pink bike with training wheels in front of her home.

Morgan allegedly confessed to killing her after finding her near his backyard above-ground pool. A motive hasn't been disclosed.

Her body was found Aug. 16 a few miles south of Senath. Morgan appeared in court Tuesday but still does not have an attorney. Another court hearing was set for Sept. 13.