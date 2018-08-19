Kids and families come to Douglass Park for Eggstravaganza

COLUMBIA — Dozens of children joined the Easter Bunny to hop into spring today at Douglass Park.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation held their annual Easter Egg Eggstravaganza Saturday. Children ages one through twelve were participated in several events.

"We have a ring toss, sack race for kids and adults if they want, a corn hole Easter version, a piñata, and then face and egg painting," Parks and Recreation Intern Marvin Zander said.

Zander, along with several other Parks and Recreation faculty, spent weeks preparing for the Eggstravaganza.

"It was a good two week process of setting up and stuffing eggs," Zander said. "Of course we stuffed a lot of Easter eggs so that was the biggest hunt with over 3,000 eggs."

The Simon Family kids were excited to be at the Eggstravaganza, but were missing a little part of themselves.

"My little brother, he has allergies and his eyes are pink, so me and my two brothers are gonna get Easter eggs for him," Aniyiah Simon said.

Aniyiah, 11, and her younger brothers, Jaylin and Jarvis, worked hard to get eggs for their other brother, who stayed at home.